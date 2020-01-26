Arcidiacono is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with right elbow discomfort.

The 25-year-old has been consistently listed on the injury report with the elbow issue in January, though he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 10. Arcidiacono is averaging 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.2 minutes off the bench this month.