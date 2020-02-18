C.J. Williams: Efficient in loss
Williams accounted for seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during last Monday's tilt with the Blue.
Williams provided a nice boost off the bench in support of Justin Anderson, who led the way with 48 points. The 30-year-old has had a solid season thus far and is contributing 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.2 minutes per game.
