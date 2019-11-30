Williams contributed 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to the 905.

The veteran guard continued to lead Long Island's second unit, nearly recording his first double-double of the year while drilling a season-best five threes. Williams' had plenty of opportunities so far this season and is averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 2.1 assists in 29.8 minutes through seven games.