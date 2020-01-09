C.J. Williams: Leads team with 16 points
Williams posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Williams managed to lead Long Island in points despite not shooting particularly well in Wednesday's blowout loss. Despite playing 29.6 minutes per game, Williams' struggled to provide much aside from volume threes. Overall, he's posting averages of 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steal per game.
