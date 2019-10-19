C.J. Williams: Waived by Brooklyn
Williams was waived by the Nets on Friday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Williams will head to waivers following Friday's roster move. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he'll have a chance to join the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G-League affiliate.
