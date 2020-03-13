C.J. Williams: Struggles in loss
Williams tallied three points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Swarm.
Williams had a difficult night on both ends and was virtually absent from the box score. The 30-year-old should bounce back soon as he's averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 threes in 27.2 minutes per game on the season.
