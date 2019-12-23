Williams generated 25 points (7-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's dismantling of Northern Arizona.

Williams led the charge with a season-best 25 points on perfect shooting from three-point territory. The veteran guard has provided a steadying presence to Long Island's backcourt and is scoring 11.0 points per game while shooting an excellent 38.8 percent from distance.