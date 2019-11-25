C.J. Williams: Plays 17 minutes off bench
Williams recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Sunday against College Park.
Williams had a rough game in his return to the bench. The veteran guard's started four-of-six games for Long Island this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.8 minutes. It's unclear whether his return to the bench will be a long-term move, however, based on William's struggles from the field (38.6 percent shooting), his demotion could last for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...