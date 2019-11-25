Williams recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Sunday against College Park.

Williams had a rough game in his return to the bench. The veteran guard's started four-of-six games for Long Island this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.8 minutes. It's unclear whether his return to the bench will be a long-term move, however, based on William's struggles from the field (38.6 percent shooting), his demotion could last for the foreseeable future.