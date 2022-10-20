Garland (eye) did not practice Thursday, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

Garland's eye is swollen shut. He was inadvertently hit in the left eye during Wednesday's season opener against the Raptors, limiting the point guard to four points, three assists, two steals, one block and one rebound in 13 minutes. Cleveland has some time off before Saturday's game at Chicago, but Garland's availability is undoubtedly in question.