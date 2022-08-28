Gallinari was diagnosed Sunday with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is without a clear timeline to resume basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The diagnosis actually comes as fortunate news, as the Celtics feared that Gallinari suffered a non-contact torn ACL in the knee, which he injured while playing for the Italian national team overseas in EuroBasket 2022. Though he's been ruled out for the rest of the EuroBasket tournament, Gallinari's availability for the start of training camp in the fall will likely hinge on whether he needs surgery to address the injury. Even if Gallinari is able to treat the injury through rest and rehab, he still may not be a lock to gain full clearance in advance of the Celtics' season opener. The 33-year-old forward is expected to serve as key depth piece in his first season with Boston.