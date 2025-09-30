Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ramping up for camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) said at Media Day on Monday that he's ramping up well ahead of training camp.
"I feel great," Brown said. "My athleticism is back. I'm running. I'm a little lighter. I feel awesome, I feel ready." Brown underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure back in June, and while he's likely not 100 percent yet, it seems likely he'll be a full go for Opening Night. The Celtics tend to be cautious, so Brown could have some restrictions early on in camp.
