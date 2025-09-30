Brown (knee) said at Media Day on Monday that he's ramping up well ahead of training camp.

"I feel great," Brown said. "My athleticism is back. I'm running. I'm a little lighter. I feel awesome, I feel ready." Brown underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure back in June, and while he's likely not 100 percent yet, it seems likely he'll be a full go for Opening Night. The Celtics tend to be cautious, so Brown could have some restrictions early on in camp.