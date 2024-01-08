Porzingis (eye) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, but following Boston's morning shootaround, he said he'll likely play, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis was poked in the eye by Aaron Nesmith on Saturday and didn't return to the contest. However, the talented big man is trending toward playing in the rematch and said he doesn't plan to wear any protective eyewear if he's cleared to suit up. Before the injury, Porzingis had appeared in three straight games, averaging 22.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.7 minutes during that stretch.