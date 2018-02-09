Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play, start Thursday
Irving (quad) will play during Thursday's contest against the Wizards.
As expected, Irving will suit up for Thursday's contest after being listed as probable. He saw just 22 minutes during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Raptors, but will likely see a full complement of minutes Thursday.
