Brogdon accumulated 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks.

After sitting out Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to right Achilles soreness, Brogdon was back in the lineup and giving the short-handed Celtics some crucial minutes from the second unit, as the rest of Boston's bench combined for just 12 points. With Derrick White (ear) joining Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle) on the injury report, Brogdon could see a hefty workload again Wednesday in Detroit, although Smart might be able to suit up against the Pistons for the first time in nearly a month.