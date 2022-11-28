Brogdon ended Sunday's 130-121 win over the Wizards with 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.

Brogdon scored in double digits for the third time in his last four appearances, and the veteran point guard continues to provide a boost off the bench for the Celtics every time he steps on the court. He missed four games midway through November, but Brogdon has looked quite good since returning to action and is averaging 13.2 points per game over his last five appearances.