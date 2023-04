Brogdon recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 victory over the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brogdon has scored in double figures in three straight contests after posting just five points in Game 1. The Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes with 42/33/72 shooting splits over the first four matchups of the opening-round series.