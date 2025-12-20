Hauser collected 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during the Celtics' 129-116 win over the Heat on Friday.

Hauser came alive in the fourth quarter with four triples, and his efforts from deep helped the Celtics snap a two-game losing skid. His 15 points and five made triples were his most since Oct. 29 against the Cavaliers (21 points while going 7-for-13 from deep). Hauser doesn't provide much fantasy value outside of his contributions from beyond the arc.