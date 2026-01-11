Hauser is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to hamstring tightness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Hauser posted 19 points, five rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over the Raptors, but he'll miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. The sharpshooter, who has shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc in four outings since returning to the starting lineup Jan. 3, will aim to return against the Pacers on Monday. Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez are candidates for an uptick in minutes with Hauser unavailable.