Hauser closed with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers.

Hauser was limited Wednesday, playing just 22 minutes despite starting the game. Although he was given the starting nod, it was Anfernee Simons who served as the fifth piece for a sizeable chunk of the game, finishing with 13 points in 32 minutes. Hauser is worth holding for now, but if his playing time doesn't increase, he could end up being nothing more than a streaming candidate.