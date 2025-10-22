Hauser is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser rested in the Celtics' final preseason contest, but he's a full go for Wednesday's regular season opener. The 27-year-old sharpshooter will fill Jayson Tatum's (Achilles) vacated spot in the starting lineup, and he'll be joined by Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta in the first unit. Hauser averaged 12.2 points in 29.0 minutes per game last season as a starter.