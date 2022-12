Chiozza put up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes Thursday against the Legends.

Chiozza turned in an efficient shooting line from the field and was one of three members of his team who hit three or more triples. The only flaw in the 27-year-old's stat line was his six turnovers, which tied his highest number of the 2022-23 campaign.