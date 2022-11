Oturu compiled 14 points (7-7 FG), six rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes in Friday's 115-93 win in Sioux Falls.

Coming off the bench, Oturu provided Windy City with an offensive spark, scoring nearly a point per minute. He had combined to score six points in 11 minutes of playing time over his first two appearances this season before Friday's game. For the year, he's 9-for-10 from the field.