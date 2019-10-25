Fantasy Basketball: Week 2 Start & Sit and schedule breakdown

We're still dealing with small sample sizes early in the season, but there are some trends that look like they may stick. Many players who look like they'll be in good situations are on four-game weeks, offering opportunities to stream them in where needed. Four teams are on two-game weeks, and Fantasy owners need to tread cautiously when starting players from those squads. Remember, it's total stats that matter.

Teams with four games: CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIL, NY, ORL, SAC, SAS, UTA

Teams with three games: ATL, BKN, CHA, DAL, LAL, MIA, NO, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, TOR

Teams with two games: BOS, MEM, MIN, WAS

Point Guard

Consider sitting: Ja Morant, MEM

Opponents: LAL, PHO

Morant had a rough debut against a tough Heat defense on Wednesday. He played just 25 minutes and missed all of his shot attempts outside the paint. He also had six turnovers to only four assists, prompting coach Taylor Jenkins to send Tyus Jones into the game for 24 minutes. Morant should find his way soon, especially as a passer. But I'd want some proof before starting him on a two-game week, with one of those games coming against a tough Lakers squad.

Consider starting: Derrick Rose, DET

Opponents: IND, TOR, CHI, BKN

With Blake Griffin (hamstring) out, Rose has taken control of the Pistons' offense, which shouldn't come as a surprise given how he played at times in Minnesota last season. Through the first two games of the season, Rose has totaled 45 points. 12 assists and three rebounds in 52 minutes. On a four-game week against middle-of-the-pack opponents, Rose has an opportunity to be a high-level Fantasy contributor.

Shooting Guard

Consider sitting: Marcus Smart, BOS

Opponents: MIL, NY

Smart struggled shooting the ball, going 0-of-4 from deep in his season debut against the 76ers. However, he saved his night with eight assists and four rebounds. Without a true backup point guard available, Smart may play that role by default, which is a reason to be bullish on him this season. Still, on a two-game week, it's best to look elsewhere if possible. His matchup against Milwaukee will be especially difficult.

Consider starting: Gary Harris, DEN

Opponents: SAC, DAL, NO, ORL

At first glance, it's easy to get discouraged by Harris' performance in the season opener against the Trail Blazers. He shot 3-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-5 from distance, and shot only one free throw. He also committed five turnovers. But Harris played a team-high 35 minutes, which is an important milestone for him considering how his 2018-19 was derailed by injury. If he continues to take double-digit shot attempts, they'll start falling eventually. On a four-game week, he'll have plenty more opportunities.

Small Forward

Consider sitting: Gordon Hayward, BOS

Opponents: MIL, NY

Hayward looked good during the season opener against the 76ers, which is encouraging considering his poor 2018-19 season and the strength of Philly's defense. He posted 25 points, notably getting to the free-throw line 11 times. That said, Kemba Walker is certain to play better in the future, limiting Hayward's upside, and it would surprise me if Jaylen Brown continued to take single-digit shot attempts. It might be worth waiting to see if Hayward's production sticks before confidently deploying him on a two-game week.

Consider starting: Will Barton, DEN

Opponents: SAC, DAL, NO, ORL

Barton's 2018-19 season was rough, and it seemed like he never fully recovered from the injury he suffered early in the year. With a healthy offseason, it appears Barton might be back to his old self. During Wednesday's win over the Trail Blazers, Barton played 31 minutes and dropped 19 points on eight shots, including five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Assuming he continues to see that kind of workload, he needs to be started when the Nuggets are on a four-game week.

Power Forward

Consider sitting: Jaren Jackson, MEM

Opponents: LAL, PHO

Jackson could end up being a top-50 Fantasy player this year if everything breaks right. However, his season debut was up-and-down. He scored 17 points but was only 5-of-12 from the field, notably going 0-of-6 from deep. But he went to the free-throw line an impressive nine times. The main concern was his lack of rebounds, grabbing only three against the Heat. His work on the boards was subpar last year, and if he continues that trend, it caps his upside. On a two-game week, one of which is against a tough Lakers frontcourt, exploring other options may pay off.

Consider starting: Larry Nance, CLE

Opponents: MIL, CHI, IND, DAL

Nance was one of six Cavaliers players to see 27-plus minutes on opening night, suggesting he's very much in favor of new coach John Beilein. Nance is a great all-around big man, and he recorded nine points, 14 rebounds, two assists and a block against the Magic. Considering he's a consistent double-double threat -- not to mention defensive stats -- Nance could post over 40 points and 40 rebounds this week. He should probably be owned in 12-team leagues, and could probably even be effectively streamed in 10-team formats on four-game weeks.

Center

Consider sitting: Jonas Valanciuanas, MEM

Opponents: LAL, PHO

Valanciunas is dealing with foot soreness, which will limit his workload in the near future. He played just 16 minutes in the opener, ceding time to Jaren Jackson, Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke in the frontcourt. Until he proves he's healthy, Valanciunas needs to remain on Fantasy benches unless he's on a four-game week. Sit him with confidence in Week 2 with the hope that he's cleared for a full minute-load in Week 3.

Consider starting: Kevon Looney, GS

Opponents: NO, PHO, SAN, CHA

Looney is dealing with a hamstring issue that he suffered during Thursday's loss to the Clippers, but it seems likely that he'll be healthy ahead of Week 2. Assuming that's the case, it's apparent Golden State needs all the help it can get, so Looney should play extensive minutes at center. He's a relatively low-usage player but can certainly be streamed into a Fantasy starting lineup on a four-game week. When seeing at least 24 minutes last season, he averaged 8.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a combined 1.6 blocks/steals. The aforementioned injury limited Looney to just 10 minutes Thursday night, but he still managed to grab nine rebounds, and he hit his only 3-point attempt.