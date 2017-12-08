Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Probable Saturday vs. Magic
Babbitt (back) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Magic, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Babbitt continues to nurse lower back soreness, but it hasn't caused him to miss any of the previous four contests. In those games, he's averaged 8.5 points in 17.0 minutes. An update on his status will likely arrive after Saturday's morning shootaround.
