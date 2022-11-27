Martin (illness) is starting against the Hawks on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Martin will remain in the starting lineup despite the fact he experienced some illness-related symptoms Saturday. One of the few players that has not missed considerable time due to injuries in the Heat roster, Martin has started all but one game so far and has been on a roll of late, averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game over his previous seven contests, though it's worth noting the Heat have been quite depleted in that span.