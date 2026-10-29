Martin (thumb) racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 120-96 win over the Thunder.

Martin made his season debut Wednesday, delivering an efficient shooting performance while finishing as one of eight Mavericks players to score in double figures. The 31-year-old forward faces plenty of competition for minutes this season, and it's worth noting that Naji Marshall (illness), Sergio de Larrea (knee) and Santi Aldama (knee) were all unavailable Wednesday.