Martin racked up 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 131-94 loss to the Celtics.

Martin made all four of his field goals from three-point range and contributed across several categories despite Dallas' lopsided defeat. His 34-minute workload was particularly encouraging, and while the Mavericks' inconsistent rotation makes it difficult to determine whether that level of involvement will continue, he's logged 30-plus minutes in back-to-back games. Martin has never been a particularly prolific scorer, but performances featuring contributions in rebounds, assists and steals are more likely to make him relevant in deeper fantasy formats than occasional hot shooting nights.