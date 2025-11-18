Powell contributed 19 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Knicks.

Powell was unable to repeat the 38-point outburst he delivered in the loss to the Knicks on Nov. 14, but he remains a consistent scoring weapon for a Heat team that's missing two of their best offensive threats in Tyler Herro (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (toe). Even though this 19-point output snapped Powell's run of games with at least 20 points at eight, fantasy managers should continue to trust him as a player who's going to produce at a steady rate every time he steps on the hardwood.