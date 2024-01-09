Richards finished with 10 points (5-6 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-112 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Richards co-led Charlotte with eight rebounds while logging his second-most playing time of the season. He was a critical presence to combat the physicality of Andre Drummond (21 points, 15 rebounds), while being Charlotte's best matchup for Nikola Vucevic (21 points) as well. Richards' usage and fantasy ceiling are low, but he's displaying a solid floor through his efficiency and rebounding prowess.