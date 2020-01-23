Rabb has signed a G League contract and has been acquired by Westchester via the returning player rights.

Rabb has seen plenty of time with Westchester already this season as part of the Knicks' two-way deal and will now rejoin the G League Knicks. He should return to a prominent role in the rotation, averaging 13.1 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 28.1 minutes per game over 18 appearances.