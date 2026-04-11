Hinson amassed 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 147-101 win over Memphis.

Utah's choice to improve its draft odds by filling the court with backups and two-way players backfired, as Hinson posted a massive total in the blowout. The rookie out of Pittsburgh has spent most of the season in the G League, but his elite shooting and NBA-caliber size give the 26-year-old a chance to make the parent club's roster next season. Hinson will likely draw the start in the season finale against the Lakers.