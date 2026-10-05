Hinson recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over Denver.

Hinson made a strong impression in Utah's preseason opener, with four of his six rebounds coming on the offensive glass in addition to his efficient perimeter shooting. The 26-year-old averaged 11.9 points and 2.6 three-pointers in just 20.4 minutes across 14 regular-season appearances last year, and performances like Sunday's could help him carve out a larger role in 2026-27.