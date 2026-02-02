This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Keyonte George: Out again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
George (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
George will miss a second straight game after suffering a left ankle sprain during Friday's matchup with the Nets. Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton should continue to see an uptick in playing time in George's absence.