Kessler (shoulder) was a full participant at Sunday's practice, according to KSL Sports.

Kessler has yet to play in the preseason due to left shoulder soreness, but it sounds like he could make his debut in Monday's exhibition against the Mavericks. Kessler's name has been in the rumor mill with the big man unlikely to come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Jazz, setting him up for restricted free agency next offseason.