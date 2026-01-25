Robinson-Earl became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Mavericks expired, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks were granted a hardship exception to temporarily add Robinson-Earl to the roster, and the big man ended up appearing in each of Dallas' last five games. In those contests, Robinson-Earl averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. Dallas has recently welcomed back Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford from multi-game absences, so the team likely won't have the ability to retain Robinson-Earl unless another player is cut.