Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Contract expires
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson-Earl became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Mavericks expired, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks were granted a hardship exception to temporarily add Robinson-Earl to the roster, and the big man ended up appearing in each of Dallas' last five games. In those contests, Robinson-Earl averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. Dallas has recently welcomed back Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford from multi-game absences, so the team likely won't have the ability to retain Robinson-Earl unless another player is cut.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Signs with Dallas•
-
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Waived by Indiana•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Quiet showing in loss•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Earns standard deal•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Not starting vs. Detroit•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Starting Tuesday•