Robinson-Earl will start Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Robinson-Earl will get the starting nod for the first time this season after signing a second 10-day contract with the Pacers on Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward has logged double-digit minutes in three straight games, averaging 8.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest during that span.