Anderson produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over Motor City.

Anderson scored at least 20 points for the third time this season and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, falling two short of his second double-double. Across nine appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.