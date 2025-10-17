default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kleber (quadriceps) has been cleared for action and hopes to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

A quadriceps injury has bothered Kleber throughout training camp, but he has the green light to return to the floor. The veteran big man should be available off the bench if the Lakers want him to get some final exhibition reps.

More News