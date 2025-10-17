Lakers' Maxi Kleber: Green light to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kleber (quadriceps) has been cleared for action and hopes to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
A quadriceps injury has bothered Kleber throughout training camp, but he has the green light to return to the floor. The veteran big man should be available off the bench if the Lakers want him to get some final exhibition reps.
