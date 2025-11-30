Wolf totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-99 loss to Milwaukee.

Making only his fifth appearance this season, Wolf delivered the best performance of his career by a wide margin. He had recorded seven points, seven rebounds and three assists in total over his previous four outings, but he pulverized those numbers while also notching a career high in minutes. Wolf saw an expanded role given how depleted the Nets were in the frontcourt, but don't be surprised if the former Michigan standout sees more minutes from now on given how good he looked in this contest.