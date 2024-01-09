Sharpe was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe suffered the injury Sunday against Portland and his absence will be a blow to the Nets, as he's been fantastic off the bench. Given this timeframe, it's likely that Sharpe will miss at least six games, with the earliest potential return being Jan. 25 against Minnesota. The Nets aren't afraid of using small-ball lineups, so guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale could see an uptick in minutes. Starting center Nic Claxton could also have a higher fantasy floor in the short term.