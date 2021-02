Irving (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

While the Nets won't have Kevin Durant (hamstring) for Thursday's showdown, it looks as though Irving will return after he was held out of Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to a sore lower back. Irving is coming off of a season-high 40 points and nine made three-pointers in Monday's win over Sacramento.