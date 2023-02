Hyland ended Tuesday's 122-113 victory over the Pelicans with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in five minutes.

Hyland's Tuesday result may be a strong indication of Denver's plans for the upcoming trade deadline, as Jamal Murray's resurgence has made the VCU product's services expendable. Hyland could find himself in a better situation if he is dealt, but it's still too early to consider him as a waiver-wire add if he's available in your league.