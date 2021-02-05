Campazzo (knee) is questionable Saturday against the Kings.
Campazzo suffered a knee injury Thursday against the Lakers, and he could be forced to miss some time. If he's sidelined Saturday, Monte Morris and R.J. Hampton could see more minutes.
