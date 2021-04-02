Howard is averaging 4.1 minutes, 1.0 points, 0.4 assists, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 steals in nine games since the All-Star break.

The ex-Golden Eagle was a prolific shooter in college, shooting 41 percent from three in his final season, however the rookie has struggled to find his stroke in the NBA. Over 22 games, Howard is shooting just 22 percent from the field, 17 percent from three and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Without his shooting stroke, the two-way guard's chances of sticking in the NBA are low.