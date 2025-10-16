Olivier Sarr: Waived Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sarr was waived by the Raptors on Thursday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Sarr tried to land a spot on Toronto's regular-season roster after suffering a ruptured Achilles in April 2024 while playing for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue. The 26-year-old center appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Thunder on a two-way contract during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds across 6.5 minutes per game. He also averaged 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game with the Blue that season.
