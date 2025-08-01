Sarr signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Friday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Sarr will compete for a spot on Toronto's regular-season roster in training camp after suffering a ruptured Achilles in April 2024 while playing for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue. The 26-year-old center appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Thunder on a two-way contract during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds across 6.5 minutes per game. He also averaged 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game with the Blue that season.