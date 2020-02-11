Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Rough night versus Nets
Brogdon had six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.
Brogdon was held to single digits in scoring for the fourth time in his last nine appearances, and it was the third time he managed just three assists during the same stretch of games. He's still providing pretty well-rounded counting stats here in February, but overall Brogdon has clearly slowed down some since getting off to a great start through October and November.
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...