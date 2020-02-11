Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Rough night versus Nets

Brogdon had six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Nets.

Brogdon was held to single digits in scoring for the fourth time in his last nine appearances, and it was the third time he managed just three assists during the same stretch of games. He's still providing pretty well-rounded counting stats here in February, but overall Brogdon has clearly slowed down some since getting off to a great start through October and November.