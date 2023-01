Bass logged 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during the Herd's 134-130 loss Monday at Motor City.

Bass was inserted into the Herd's starting lineup while Sandro Mamukelashvili was out for some time during January. But now that he is available, Bass will continue to play off the bench. That may not stop him from being a valuable option, as the Herd's bench unit lacks scoring and rebounding power despite the team's strong starters.