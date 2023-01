Bass logged 34 points (14-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 32 minutes during the Herd's 115-112 win over Greensboro on Friday.

Elijah Hughes was added to Wisconsin's starting lineup in place of Bass. Despite being benched, the Herd used him quite a bit due to their short depth. That was enough to fuel Bass, who recorded his best log of the G League season by tallying 34 points and 12 rebounds.