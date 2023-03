Bass logged 26 points (12-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during the Herd's 128-114 loss to Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Regardless of whether Jontay Porter (illness) is healthy or not, Bass continues to be the Herd's preferred center. Currently, the healthy big man is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds across his 25 games as a Herd member.